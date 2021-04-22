Seth Rollins reacts to WWE fans being asked to pick between him and Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins had a message for WWE on FOX after its Twitter handle asked the WWE Universe to pick their favorite between him and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The former Universal Champion noticed the post and decided to make things clear in his response. Rollins stated that it's a blessing for fans that they are getting both him and The Tribal Chief at the same time. He then dubbed himself and Reigns as the G.O.A.T.s. Check out the full tweet below:

"BE BLESSED that you exist in a MOMENT where YOU GET US BOTH! 2 [goat emoji] ARE BETTER THAN ONE!!"

BE BLESSED that you exist in a MOMENT where YOU GET US BOTH!



2 🐐s ARE BETTER THAN ONE!! https://t.co/p8pgOLfbJW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 21, 2021

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have both succeeded as main event stars

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were both heavily pushed to the top following the former's heel turn in mid-2014 and the implosion of The Shield as a result.

Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase during the WWE Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31. He pinned Reigns to win the title in the biggest triumph of his career to date.

Reigns headlined four consecutive WrestleMania events in a row and is currently the biggest heel on WWE TV. He had a controversial run as a babyface with fans bashing WWE for pushing his character down their throats.

His victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 didn't help matters at all. It was Reigns' heel turn at SummerSlam 2020 that finally delighted the WWE Universe, and he's been doing quite possibly the best work of his career since then.

Rollins is currently also on WWE SmackDown and is another top heel on the brand. These two stars are bound to clash somewhere down the line as Rollins would certainly want a shot at the Universal title.

