Seth Rollins reacts to his jacket being featured on AEW Dynamite

Seth Rollins recently put up an interesting tweet after noticing The Young Bucks' choice of outfit on AEW TV.
The Young Bucks wore matching jackets on AEW Dynamite this week. Fans were quick to point out that the two were wearing jackets similar to the one Seth Rollins wore during the peak of his Messiah days. Bucks' Twitter timeline flooded with fans posting comparison photos and picking favorites.
Seth Rollins has now reacted to The Young Bucks' outfit choice in an amusing tweet. The SmackDown Superstar congratulated "his jacket" on making a successful trip through "the forbidden door".
Check out the tweet below:
The Young Bucks then responded to Seth Rollins' tweet on their Twitter bio. Check out the screengrab below:
Seth Rollins has a bit of history with The Young Bucks
Seth Rollins used to go by the moniker of Tyler Black before making it to WWE. Rollins faced The Young Bucks on two occasions when he was wrestling in PWG in the late 2000s.
Seth Rollins teamed up with Jimmy Jacobs both times, and the duo traded wins with The Young Bucks. The second outing saw The Young Bucks defeating Rollins and Jacobs to win the PWG Tag Team titles.
Seth Rollins debuted The Monday Night Messiah character back in late 2019 after berating the RAW roster for not performing well at Survivor Series. He soon recruited AOP and Murphy in the faction and became one of the top heels on WWE TV. Rollins drastically changed his mannerisms as well as his outfit and began sporting a black jacket.
Here are some fan reactions to The Young Bucks' interesting outfit choice on AEW Dynamite:
Who wore the jacket better? Share your pick in the comments below!