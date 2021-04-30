Seth Rollins reacts to his jacket being featured on AEW Dynamite

Seth Rollins recently put up an interesting tweet after noticing The Young Bucks' choice of outfit on AEW TV.

The Young Bucks wore matching jackets on AEW Dynamite this week. Fans were quick to point out that the two were wearing jackets similar to the one Seth Rollins wore during the peak of his Messiah days. Bucks' Twitter timeline flooded with fans posting comparison photos and picking favorites.

Seth Rollins has now reacted to The Young Bucks' outfit choice in an amusing tweet. The SmackDown Superstar congratulated "his jacket" on making a successful trip through "the forbidden door".

Check out the tweet below:

CONGRATULATIONS to my jacket on its successful trip through the FORBIDDEN DOOR!! #EMBRACETHEVISION #RINGLEADER — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 29, 2021

The Young Bucks then responded to Seth Rollins' tweet on their Twitter bio. Check out the screengrab below:

The Young Bucks respond to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has a bit of history with The Young Bucks

Seth Rollins used to go by the moniker of Tyler Black before making it to WWE. Rollins faced The Young Bucks on two occasions when he was wrestling in PWG in the late 2000s.

Seth Rollins teamed up with Jimmy Jacobs both times, and the duo traded wins with The Young Bucks. The second outing saw The Young Bucks defeating Rollins and Jacobs to win the PWG Tag Team titles.

Seth Rollins debuted The Monday Night Messiah character back in late 2019 after berating the RAW roster for not performing well at Survivor Series. He soon recruited AOP and Murphy in the faction and became one of the top heels on WWE TV. Rollins drastically changed his mannerisms as well as his outfit and began sporting a black jacket.

Here are some fan reactions to The Young Bucks' interesting outfit choice on AEW Dynamite:

Hers is the whole thing between Seth Rollins (aka Tyler Black) and Young Bucks!!!



😂#YoungBucks #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/5qodompTql — 𝐑𝐈𝐙𝐖𝐀𝐍 (🙏😷) (@RizwanWrestling) April 30, 2021

Come on. I know the Young Bucks don’t give photo credits but at least give Seth Rollins a jacket credit right? 💀💀💀 https://t.co/5EfDaSuZUx pic.twitter.com/eQhDUlq8Ml — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) April 29, 2021

Seth Rollins just curb stomped both Young Bucks at the same time! pic.twitter.com/M66zjNFGN6 — You Watch What?! Podcast (@youwatchwhatpod) April 29, 2021

They still wear it a lot better than you 😂 pic.twitter.com/GPqtnJUWbI — Ω AEW FOREVER Ω (@AEWandTNAfan5) April 29, 2021

Who wore the jacket better? Share your pick in the comments below!