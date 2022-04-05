Seth Rollins reacts to being hit with legendary WWE finishing move

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has recapped what it felt like to be on the receiving end of a Bionic elbow after his match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

In what was the worst-kept secret in wrestling, Cody made his triumphant return to WWE after leaving the company six years ago. During Rhodes and Rollins' match, Cody hit Seth with the legendary move, the Bionic Elbow. Cody's father, the late Dusty Rhodes, made the maneuver famous throughout his legendary career.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Rollins described what it was like to be hit with a Bionic Elbow. He also shared his thoughts on being part of Cody's remarkable return.

"It was all very good except the Bionic Elbow. Yeah. I get why that thing worked for Dusty for so many years. I didn't know that was a hereditary thing, but here we are. So truly a fantastic moment in time and to be, you know, under the, in the Dusty tree, so to speak, to have a part, play a part in that and then to play a part in Cody's return, very special." From 5:06 to 5:26

The battle between the two superstars arguably stole the show at WrestleMania this past weekend, and it left many fans hoping to see a rematch at some point.

Seth Rollins discusses Cody Rhodes' work ethic

With the dust now settling from their epic encounter, Rollins has applauded the efforts Cody has made in recent years. After leaving WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes sought to prove himself as a legitimate main-event star by taking on the biggest names that wrestling had to offer. He also helped found AEW and build it into the promotion that it is today.

Continuing his conversation with Gorilla Position, Seth Rollins complimented the work ethic that Rhodes has displayed in recent years.

"Cody, did it his way you know? He left when he was unhappy, he went out and he did all the things that everybody said they wanted to do, and he came back a bigger star than he's ever been. And that's not easy to do, that takes a lot of hard work and I think he learned that ethic from his father," Seth Rollins continued. (4:45 to 5:00)

Now that he's back in WWE, Cody has made his intentions clear. The American Nightmare has declared that his mission is to capture a world title in honor of his father. Time will tell if he's able to do so.

