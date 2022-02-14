"Fake news" - Seth Rollins reacts to impressive Roman Reigns statistic

Seth Rollins is the first to call out fake statistics about him when he sees it.

This morning, Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport tweeted out an interesting statistic regarding Roman Reigns' current run as WWE Universal Champion. Dangoor stated that if Reigns defeats Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, he will have successfully defeated every previous Universal Champion during his current reign.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins wasn't having any of this as he tweeted Dangoor a couple of hours later with a GIF of himself laughing in his Shield gear with a simple message, tweeting out:

"@TheLouisDangoor Fake news."

Roman Reigns hasn't defeated Seth Rollins during this current run as Universal Champion

If Roman Reigns defeats Goldberg this Saturday at WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event, he will have beaten every single previous Universal titleholder during his historic reign...except Seth Rollins.

Rollins defeated Reigns by disqualification at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. This match prevents Dangoor's statistic from being a factual statement.

Don’t do that to me… SETH!



Retaining a championship doesn't qualify as defeating someone inside the squared circle. So Rollins' claim that Dangoor's tweet is "fake news" is 100% accurate.

Rollins isn't letting not winning the Universal Championship hold him back from achieving great success on the road to WrestleMania this year. The Drip God will have an opportunity to capture the WWE Championship this Saturday inside the Elimination Chamber match against the champion Bobby Lashley. He will also have to contend with Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles.

Will Rollins capture the WWE Championship for the third time this Saturday? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Seth Rollins' comments? Do you believe retaining a championship over someone should be counted in a statistic like this even if it was a loss? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

