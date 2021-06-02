Seth Rollins reacts to the latest WWE releases including the departure of his two former tag team partners

Seth Rollins has reacted to the latest set of WWE releases. Following WWE's announcement of the release of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy, Rollins reacted through one of his latest tweets.

Taking to social media, the former WWE Universal Champion quoted a tweet from his latest interview with BBC Sounds and wrote that the news made him feel heartbroken about wrestling.

Here is Seth Rollins' response to the latest set of WWE releases:

And today it makes me feel 💔💔💔 https://t.co/1BvBKdbL8t — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 2, 2021

Shortly after a report from Fightful.com, WWE themselves tweeted out confirming the release of multiple Superstars. Some rather more surprising releases made by WWE included the departure of former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman and the recently repackaged Aleister Black.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Two of Seth Rollins' former WWE tag team partners were released from the company

Seth Rollins is a multi-time WWE tag team champion and has won the tag belts with notable Superstars. Two of Rollins' former tag team partners, Murphy and Braun Strowman, were released by WWE in the latest set of departures.

A 6-time WWE tag team champion, Seth Rollins has enjoyed RAW Tag Title reigns with both the aforementioned Superstars. Rollins' partnership with Murphy was also considered a fan-favorite among the WWE Universe. The duo were part of a faction that also included AOP and together Murphy and Rollins tormented the likes of Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Seth Rollins also has his fair share of history with Braun Strowman. In 2019, Rollins won his first-ever Royal Rumble match when he was last eliminated The Monster Among Men. Coincidentally enough, later in the same year, Seth Rollins won the tag team title for the fifth time, as he and Strowman defeated the duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to capture the belts.

At Clash of Champion 2019, Rollins and Strowman lost the RAW Tag Team Titles, and later in the night, 'The Messiah' successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship against Strowman in the main event.

Edited by Daniel Wood