Seth Rollins reacts to Sasha Banks being spotted with a WWE Superstar in public

Seth Rollins has responded to Sasha Banks and Bayley's recent photo with the State Champs.

Despite walking out of Monday Night RAW in May 2022, The Boss seems to be enjoying her time outside of WWE. She was recently spotted alongside her former tag team partner in Orlando, Florida.

Taking to Twitter, State Champs posted a photo with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

In response, Rollins had a one-word reaction as he wrote:

"GDit."

Check out Seth Rollins' tweet below:

Bayley has been absent from WWE programming for more than a year now. She suffered an ACL injury last July and is yet to make her return.

However, a report from PWInsider has suggested that The Role Model will be present in Nashville, which will host this year's SummerSlam.

"For those who have asked about the status of Bayley and when she's slated to return to WWE programming, PWInsider.com has learned she is scheduled to be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend. Bayley has been out of action since last summer after tearing her ACL while working out in the WWE Performance Center to prepare for the company's return to live crowds in the post-Thunderdome era."

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW a few weeks after WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, Sasha Banks and Naomi were crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as they won a four-way match at the show.

Since then, the duo defended their newly won titles mostly at house shows, live events, and occasionally on RAW and SmackDown. However, they never got the opportunity to put their belts on the line at a premium live event before the walkout in May.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has been vacated since The Boss and Naomi decided to walk away over alleged creative differences. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the former teammates.

