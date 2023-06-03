Seth Rollins reacts to WWE confirming his first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins recently reacted to WWE announcing who his first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship will be.

Damian Priest has been on a roll ever since he joined The Judgment Day. His star has been on a massive rise for the past few months. Despite losing to Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash, Priest's career wasn't tarnished. Now it looks like he is finally getting rewarded with the biggest match of his career.

WWE recently confirmed that Damian Priest will be Seth Rollins' first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match is set to take place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following the announcement of the match, Rollins took to Twitter to show how excited he was to be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest this week.

You can check out the tweet below:

Seth won the new World Heavyweight Championship belt after defeating AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions in an entertaining bout. Following his win at the Premium Live Event, Rollins promised that he was going to be a fighting champion on the latest episode of RAW. The former US Champion seems to be a perfect opponent for the new World Champion.

Seth and Damian were involved in a tag team match teaming up with AJ Styles and Finn Balor respectively. The Visionary was able to pin his new challenger after hitting a stomp.

Are you excited to see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

