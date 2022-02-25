"For 10 straight years" - Seth Rollins reacts to WWE Hall of Famer's claims about him

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has taken to Twitter to react to a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards nomination.

Rollins has done pretty much all there is to do in WWE since his signing with the company in 2010, becoming a multi-time WWE Champion, multi-time Tag Team Champion, Money In The Bank Winner, Royal Rumble Winner, and WrestleMania main eventer.

His excellent form continues well into the modern-day. His feud with Edge from last year was nominated for the Sportskeeda "Storyline of the Year" Award.

In a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, former five-time WCW Champion Booker T stated that the Rollins vs. Edge feud deserved the award due to their compelling storyline and the former's in-ring prowess.

The Hall of Famer's words prompted a social media response from "The Visionary," with the latter implying that he's been one of the roster's best workers since debuting in 2012.

"I can…I do…I have been for 10 straight years. 5X gets it." Rollins said

Seth Rollins will team with Kevin Owens to challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championship

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins and his new best friend Kevin Owens earned the opportunity to challenge the red brand's Tag Team Titles.

By defeating Riddle and Randy Orton in the show's main event, the duo gained entry into an upcoming Tag Team Title match between RKBro and The Alpha Academy, the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions.

The match will now be contested under triple-threat rules.

