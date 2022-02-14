"I didn’t have the money" - Seth Rollins recalls not being able to train with two-time WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently recalled not being able to train with his former WWE colleague and current AEW star, CM Punk.

During his time in WWE, CM Punk shared the ring with several top talents. One of his best feuds in the company was against The Shield. During the feud, Punk faced all three members of the group in singles action, including Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns.

Rollins, in a conversation on The Pat McAfee Show, mentioned that he was about to train with CM Punk but couldn’t do so due to his financial issues at the time.

“I went out there and I was going to get trained by CM Punk. CM Punk, who was a big star in WWE and now works for the other company. No, but he — I didn’t have the money,” said Rollins. (H/T- The Pat McAfee Show)

After overcoming the obstacles in the early stages of his life, Seth Rollins eventually decided to move back to his hometown and get his training from Danny Daniels, a local independent guy.

Daniels taught Seth Rollins the majority of everything he has learned so far in the business. The former WWE Champion added the following:

“I had no idea how to live on my own. Because I never went to college, I didn’t have like, I couldn’t even do my own laundry. I ended up not having the money, I ended up moving back. I trained the local independent guy, his name is Danny Daniels. Yeah, Double D. And he taught me everything I know about the business for the most part,” added Rollins. ( H/T- The Pat McAfee Show)

Seth Rollins will be a part of the upcoming Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia

Seth Rollins will be one of five superstars to appear in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Saudi Arabia. The premium live event is set to take place on February 19, 2022.

Rollins will be joined by Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory inside the Elimination Chamber, as all five challengers will aim to dethrone WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

On January 29, 2022, at the Royal Rumble, Rollins faced his former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Rollins did beat Reigns via disqualification.

However, he was unsuccessful at taking the title away from Reigns, as one cannot win any championships after a disqualification victory.

