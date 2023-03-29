Seth Rollins receives interesting challenge for match at WrestleMania 40

Many WWE Superstars would like to stand toe-to-toe with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

Rollins has faced his fair share of top talent at the Showcase of the Immortals over the years. He has become one of the main attractions at the major show and will be facing YouTube sensation Logan Paul at the event this year

NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes was a recent guest on the Under The Ring Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked who he'd like to face at WrestleMania 40 next year if he was part of the WWE main roster, Hayes picked none other than Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

“Seth Rollins," Carmelo Hayes said. "I feel like if there’s anybody that I find as similar to me or my style that I would mesh well with in the ring, it’d be Seth Rollins.” [H/T: Fightful]

Neither Seth Rollins nor Carmelo Hayes has a lack of confidence inside the squared circle

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has a big match this weekend against Logan Paul, but all eyes are on the current WrestleMania 39 main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Carmelo Hayes believes that after WrestleMania 39 weekend, just as many people will be talking about his NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker as they will be talking about The Head of the Table and The American Nightmare.

"Yeah, oh my God. I mean that’s been my mindset going into this match [against Bron Breakker] from the jump, you know? From immediately when it was announced, it was, hey, this is an opportunity to steal the weekend," Carmelo Hayes said. "Somebody had just asked me if I’m being in WrestleMania’s shadow with Stand & Deliver but nah, I don’t look at it [like that] at all."

Hayes continued:

"It’s like you got a bunch of big time matches happening that weekend and I consider this one-one of the top three and I don’t take that lightly, I don’t take that pressure lightly and I expect people to be talking about this in the same respect as they’re talking about Cody [Rhodes] and Roman [Reigns] by the end of WrestleMania weekend." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

