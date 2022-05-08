"Special thanks to both Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens" – Ex-WWE star praises top RAW stars

The leader of House of Black, Malakai Black, opened up about how Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens helped him during the pandemic era.

The Pandemic Era was one of the most difficult times in wrestling. With the audience locked at home, it was quite difficult for superstars to perform in an empty arena. Wrestling shows without an audience feel incomplete, and COVID-19 was a firm reminder.

During a recent episode of The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Black talked about how Rollins and Owens helped him during his time with WWE:

“I have to give a special thanks to both Seth [Rollins] and Kevin [Owens] because they held my head up high during those times of complete confusion. Seth was also someone who was there for me with a lot of advice and a lot of knowledge. That guy’s been a top player for the man for almost a decade. He’s been a high profile guy even from his NXT days, he was a high profile player there to being a high profile player on the mat. He’s so smart." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Apart from Rollins, Black also spoke about The Prizefighter, who was his last feud before leaving WWE:

“The same goes for Kevin. In those last few matches right before I, ya know, rang the door and basically said, ‘boss, we need to have a conversation because what the hell is happening?’ Kevin would check on me every single week because he knew what was going on and he knew that it wasn’t right and he knew that, what was being presented and what I was promised versus what I was given would flip-flop literally every Monday and it drove me insane." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

In his final days in WWE, Black, alongside Rey Mysterio, feuded with Rollins & Murphy. After Black turned on Owens, Rollins continued his feud with Mysterio.

Malakai Black recalls his last WrestleMania match

Apart from Kevin Owens jumping off the sign and onto Seth Rollins, Black's match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36 was his last on The Grandest Stage. However, it took place at the Performance Center, which disappointed fans and wrestlers alike.

Black opened up about his last 'Mania match before leaving WWE in 2021:

“I came out with the big horn jacket because I was, like, well, it’s still 'Mania and I’m gonna make this a goddamn 'Mania. Yeah, I’m gonna come out with the jacket, that was supposed to be seen by 80,000 people. I also wanted Vince to know that, like, you know, performance center or not, it was WrestleMania, ya know, and I wanted him to know that, and we briefly spoke about that, and he appreciated that I still came out with all the bells and whistles. It was just a strange time for all of us.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Black won the match, but it didn't take long to descend into madness when Rollins injured his eye. It's safe to say that Black is doing great in AEW. He and his faction have been feuding with Death Triangle while climbing the ranks of the tag team division.

Do you think Malakai Black will return to WWE? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

