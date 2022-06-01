Seth Rollins references AEW several times on Monday Night RAW

For the first time in the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, shots were fired regarding Rhodes' time in All Elite Wrestling.

This Sunday at the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes will step into the ring with Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the third time inside the demonic structure of Hell in a Cell.

Last night on WWE RAW, while Rhodes was cutting a promo, Rollins came out to interrupt him through the crowd and cut a scathing promo on The American Nightmare, which featured multiple shots of his time in All Elite Wrestling.

"You left WWE six years ago because you weren’t good enough. And then every single day that you were gone, you and your little friends tried to tear down what I was building here. And when that didn’t work out so well for you, you came running back. The prodigal son returns home to fulfil his family legacy. Not on my watch, pal! You don’t get to be the conquering hero in my kingdom. No, no, no. You don’t get to take a sledgehammer to the throne and get to come back to take back that throne from me. I don’t like you. I don’t want you here. In six days, I’m going to prey on your insecurities. I am not just going to change you, I will end you. Then we can finally wake up from this American Nightmare." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Will Cody Rhodes defeat Seth Rollins again inside Hell in a Cell?

Seth "Freakin" Rollins lost to Cody Rhodes at both WrestleMania 38 and the following month at WrestleMania Backlash.

While many are calling this Sunday's contest a "rubber match," it really isn't one since Rhodes is up on Rollins already, two wins to none.

If The American Nightmare defeats Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, that should mark the end of the rivalry between the two men and will hopefully allow both men to move on and do other things as WWE begins their build to SummerSlam.

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC These two are READY to step inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday! These two are READY to step inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday!@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC https://t.co/l7PhthBSfX

While not specifically mentioned by name, it was interesting to see Seth Rollins and WWE acknowledge All Elite Wrestling last night. It certainly led to more renewed interest in this feud heading into Sunday, so that's a big win for everyone across the board.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like the angle last night between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Yes No 3 votes so far