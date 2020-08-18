Seth Rollins on how his relationship with Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns has changed 

When The Shield debuted on the WWE main roster for the first time, the chemistry between all three men, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns, was undeniable. The Shield became one of the strongest teams in WWE of all time and might go down in legend as one of the top factions of wrestling history given the success that each individual star of Shield has attained since the trio broke up.

After #RAW went off the air,Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns gave DeanAmbrose a proper send off in the same building where they had their first match together in 2012! #TheShield #RomanReigns #SethRollins #DeanAmbrose #WWE pic.twitter.com/cWtYnx3lHc — Roman Empire 👊 (@Roman_Empire_76) April 9, 2019

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Seth Rollins talked about how his relationship with Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns have changed since Moxley left WWE last year to join AEW.

Seth Rollins on Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns

Last year, Seth Rollins was not too happy with Jon Moxley due to the comments that he had made about working in WWE on podcasts and had commented as such.

"He put his heart and soul into the travel, into the schedule, into the injuries, into the work in the ring and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home, or he went elsewhere at least. And I think it's a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such an opportunity."

However, now, things have changed and Seth Rollins is on better terms with Jon Moxley, despite working in different brands.

"We still talk from time to time. I would love to see what he's doing or how he's doing or whatever. When his wife [Renee Young] got sick, obviously I checked in on him to make sure he was doing OK and the dogs were good and all that good stuff."

Seth Rollins also talked about Roman Reigns and how The Big Dog was living his life.

"He's got five kids now. He's a busy dude. It's not that he's sitting at home taking his time off. He's working in a different way. As expected-father-to-be later this year, I can't imagine having five little crazies running around at once, so kudos to him and his wife for what they're doing. But he's doing good and he's healthy. You see him on social media. He's working out, he looks like he's in the best shape he's ever been."