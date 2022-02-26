Seth Rollins responds to bold WWE claim regarding WrestleMania 38 title match 

WrestleMania is just five weeks away this weekend, and Seth Rollins isn't scheduled to be a part of the show. The former world champion does have a RAW Tag Team Championship match which could allow him to walk into the show as champion, but he isn't yet part of the main event.

WWE recently sent out a tweet claiming that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns was the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time.

Rollins obviously found this bold claim from the company hilarious since he has responded with a meme of him and Bayley laughing.

Rollins appears to disagree with the statement since he himself was part of a WrestleMania main event seven years ago.

Seth Rollins invaded Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31

There have been teases that Seth Rollins could be part of this year's WrestleMania main event, which would be a throwback to the first time Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar collided at WrestleMania 31.

Rollins was Mr. Money in the Bank at the time and cashed in his contract at the biggest event of the year to become World Champion.

Rollins curb stomped Roman Reigns to become champion after Lesnar was already thrown out of the ring.

Rollins is the only star who has been able to defeat Roman Reigns in a championship match since his return to the company in 2020. The former world champion has a claim to be part of the match and the show, but it's unclear what path he is set to take.

Rollins could become one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions in two weeks, but since Kevin Owens is rumored to be facing Stone Cold Steve Austin, this is unlikely.

Edited by Debottam Saha