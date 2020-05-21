Jim Cornette made some shocking comments about Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch made the surprise announcement that she was going on hiatus from WWE to have her first child with her fiance Seth Rollins last week on RAW.

Lynch is due to give birth in December and is taking some time out whilst she is at the top of her game, something that didn't go down well with Jim Cornette.

Cornette, mistakenly under the impression that "The Man" would not be receiving any income from WWE during her time away from the ring, criticized Lynch for walking away from "at least a million dollars" in lost earnings as a result of her pregnancy.

The veteran manager's comments regarding both Becky Lynch's pregnancy - and women in the wrestling business generally - have been frowned upon by the WWE Universe, but Rollins himself was only recently able to give his response to a rant that we won't be sharing in full for obvious reasons.

Rollins recently appeared on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast where he made it clear that he wasn't happy with his shocking comments either since Rollins and Cornette have worked together in the past and he didn't expect this from him.

Seth Rollins addresses Jim Cornette’s comments about Becky Lynch.



And he does it very well. pic.twitter.com/t7USs69yJ4 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 21, 2020

"It hurt my feelings on a personal level because Jim Cornette is someone who's a legend in our industry and he's someone that I've personally worked with in my time at Ring of Honor. For him to come out and say some real negative things, some real misogynistic things, about women in general and pregnancy in the industry...It kinda caught me off guard and it made me lose a lot of respect for someone who - like a lot of people - I had kind of already lost a lot of respect for...I was holding on to hope that somewhere along the line there was a personal connection between Jim and I that would make him think twice before making just some egregious comments about women and about my wife. I can't even forgive him, I don't even want to repeat them. " - Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch's Pregnancy

Lynch made the announcement last week on RAW and then handed the RAW Women's Championship over to Asuka. Rey Mysterio also mentioned the fact that Seth Rollins was the father of Becky Lynch's child during the show, which means that WWE wants their fanbase to know that Rollins is about to be a father, despite him currently portraying a heel character.