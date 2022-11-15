United States Champion Seth Rollins defended his title against Finn Balor on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Balor confronted Rollins on last week's edition of the show, but the segment was interrupted by The O.C. On the latest edition of the red brand, the bout was changed to a title match just a few hours before the show started. The Judgment Day member looked to capture his second United States Title on RAW, but things didn't pan out the way he wanted them to.

During the match, Balor hit The Visionary with several stomps, and the fight spilled to the outside. He sent the latter into the corner of the announcers' desk. Back in the ring, the two stars started trading fists, and Balor was sent back to the outside.

Seth Rollins hit him with a suicide dive, taking him out in the process. Rollins then delivered a frog splash in the ring for a two-count. He went back to the top rope and delivered a Phoenix Splash, but Balor moved out of the way.

Finn Balor capitalized by hitting Seth Rollins with the 1916 for another two-count. After the champion performed the Falcon Arrow, The Judgment Day came running to the ring. They began brawling at ringside with The O.C. and Mia Yim, who came out to confront the heel faction.

As Balor was about to hit the Coup de Grace, AJ Styles pushed him off the ropes, and Seth Rollins hit him with a stomp to win the match. After the bout, Austin Theory came out and attacked Rollins. He hit him in the ring with two A-Town Downs and the US Title to close the show.

