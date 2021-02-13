Seth Rollins returns to WWE SmackDown with his old theme song, attacks multi-time champion

Former WWE and Universal Champion Seth Rollins made his return to Friday Night SmackDown this week. Much to the surprise of everyone watching, Seth Rollins came out to the ring to his old theme song "Burn It Down", teasing a face turn.

The ring was surrounded by the entire roster of Friday Night SmackDown as Seth Rollins entered and acknowledged his real-life happenings, talking about becoming a father recently. It is to be noted that Seth Rollins and former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch welcomed their first child, a daughter, in December 2020.

Rollins claimed that his daughter has changed him for the better and he has a new vision now. He looked around the ring and claimed that he sees some of the best talents in the industry and wonders where he fits in. However, the face turn was just a tease as Seth Rollins went on to claim that he is, of course, their leader.

This led to the SmackDown roster leaving the ringside and going back. In the end, only Cesaro was left standing at the ringside, and Seth Rollins thought that he believes in his vision. That was not to be, as Cesaro also started to leave. This led to a furious Seth Rollins attacking him with Daniel Bryan coming out to Cesaro's aid.

Seth Rollins returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2021

Seth Rollins sacrificed himself at WWE Survivor Series 2020 as part of Team SmackDown and went for paternity leave. He returned at the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match last month, entering at the 29th spot and eliminating three Superstars before getting eliminated by the eventual winner Edge.

It is to be seen what is next in store for Seth Rollins on the Road to WrestleMania 37. Many expected him to go after his former Shield brother and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, Rollins doesn't seem to be headed that way as of now.