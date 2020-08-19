Seth Rollins reveals why he was so aggressive with Dominik on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is in the middle of one of his hottest feuds as he heads into SummerSlam ready to face the son of a WWE legend. At SummerSlam, Seth Rollins will be facing Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight. The WWE Universe has gotten a glimpse of how far The Monday Night Messiah is prepared to go as he beat down Dominik most aggressively on WWE RAW a week ago.

The beating was furious and saw Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, left with multiple oozing welts and bruises all over his back and body thanks to being tied up in the ropes and whacked with kendo sticks. The angle saw several fans worried about Dominik and were wondering why Seth Rollins went so far. Now, Seth Rollins has talked about it during his latest interview with Bleacher Report, and called the segment an 'initiation'.

Seth Rollins on facing Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins talked about facing Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam and mentioned that the segment on RAW was an initiation for the young Superstar into the WWE locker room.

"That was an initiation of sorts for Dominik. He signed a WWE contract and he wanted to fight the best at SummerSlam so he's going to get that. I'm not going to hold back just back it's his first match in WWE or because he's Rey Mysterio's son. I'm going to expect him to step up to my level."

Seth Rollins admitted that he never took time off when it came to his work in WWE, and he brought his aggressive side out whenever it was needed.

"You're always going to see an aggressive side of me. Whenever it comes to stuff I do in the ring, I don't take it easy. I don't take a night off."

Seth Rollins went on to talk about his experience working with Rey Mysterio and how he had always wanted to work with him in the ring and was now not only working with him, but his son as well.

"Rey has been a legend in the industry and has been a major part of it for 30 years. We talk about how essentially he's the greatest luchador in history and you can argue and debate if you want on that, but at the end of the day, my opinion is that he's the most influential, the most far-reaching Mexican wrestling Superstar that's ever been."