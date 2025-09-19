  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins reveals backstage plans for fake injury reveal at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins reveals backstage plans for fake injury reveal at WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 19, 2025 09:59 GMT
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently talked about his fake injury that got him another World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The Visionary revealed backstage details of the storyline.

Ad

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in July 2025, Seth Rollins seemingly tweaked his knee while wrestling against LA Knight. Several reports suggested that the injury was real and not part of a storyline. However, The Visionary fooled everybody with this injury by dropping his crutches at SummerSlam 2025 to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk, who dethroned Gunther as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the same night. Rollins took the title away from The Best in the World in minutes after his victory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent interview with ESPN ahead of Wrestlepalooza, Seth Rollins revealed backstage details of this storyline. The Visionary revealed that he was approached for this idea a month in advance.

Rollins added that he was skeptical about the storyline at first, but later thought that it could become an "epic moment" if everyone involved in the ruse were fully committed to keeping it a secret.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

"When I was approached with the initial idea for the injury about a month or so in advance, I wondered if we should go in this direction," Rollins said. "It quickly became apparent to me that it needed full commitment. And if everybody involved was able to commit fully, it would become an epic moment." [H/T ESPN]
Ad
Ad

Seth Rollins explained how he planned his injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

During the same interview with ESPN, Seth Rollins said that he came up with an idea of faking a knee injury on the day of his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rollins added that going with a fake knee injury was obvious for him, as he has had issues with his knee in the past.

Ad
"The way I injured myself was something I came up with on the day of, and felt like it needed to be something benign and not obvious because that tends to be how injuries happen," Rollins said. "Obviously, I've had trouble with my knees in the past, and so I felt like the knee was the obvious way to go. I've had real injuries before and know exactly what I would do in those situations." [H/T ESPN]

Seth Rollins will be in action at WWE-ESPN Wrestlepalooza. He will team up with his wife, Becky Lynch, to lock horns with CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee. It will be interesting to see which husband-wife duo will come out on top.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications