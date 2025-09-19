Seth Rollins reveals backstage plans for fake injury reveal at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently talked about his fake injury that got him another World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The Visionary revealed backstage details of the storyline.At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in July 2025, Seth Rollins seemingly tweaked his knee while wrestling against LA Knight. Several reports suggested that the injury was real and not part of a storyline. However, The Visionary fooled everybody with this injury by dropping his crutches at SummerSlam 2025 to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk, who dethroned Gunther as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the same night. Rollins took the title away from The Best in the World in minutes after his victory.During a recent interview with ESPN ahead of Wrestlepalooza, Seth Rollins revealed backstage details of this storyline. The Visionary revealed that he was approached for this idea a month in advance.Rollins added that he was skeptical about the storyline at first, but later thought that it could become an &quot;epic moment&quot; if everyone involved in the ruse were fully committed to keeping it a secret.&quot;When I was approached with the initial idea for the injury about a month or so in advance, I wondered if we should go in this direction,&quot; Rollins said. &quot;It quickly became apparent to me that it needed full commitment. And if everybody involved was able to commit fully, it would become an epic moment.&quot; [H/T ESPN] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins explained how he planned his injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main EventDuring the same interview with ESPN, Seth Rollins said that he came up with an idea of faking a knee injury on the day of his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.Rollins added that going with a fake knee injury was obvious for him, as he has had issues with his knee in the past.&quot;The way I injured myself was something I came up with on the day of, and felt like it needed to be something benign and not obvious because that tends to be how injuries happen,&quot; Rollins said. &quot;Obviously, I've had trouble with my knees in the past, and so I felt like the knee was the obvious way to go. I've had real injuries before and know exactly what I would do in those situations.&quot; [H/T ESPN]Seth Rollins will be in action at WWE-ESPN Wrestlepalooza. He will team up with his wife, Becky Lynch, to lock horns with CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee. It will be interesting to see which husband-wife duo will come out on top.