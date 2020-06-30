Seth Rollins reveals how Becky Lynch is handling her WWE hiatus

Seth Rollins opens up on how Becky Lynch is doing away from the weekly action.

Lynch vacated her RAW Women's title a while ago and is currently taking time off due to her pregnancy.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins recently did a Q&A with The Post’s Joseph Staszewsski and opened up on a bunch of topics including his angle with Rey Mysterio and Dominik, plus Becky Lynch's time away from WWE.

Rollins was asked how Becky is doing while being away from WWE's weekly action. This has been the first time in a long while that Lynch is out of action.

Rollins stated that Becky Lynch misses having goals in her mind, and having something to look forward to in regards to work. The Monday Night Messiah then stated that Lynch was pretty busy while in WWE, and going from that to doing nothing has certainly been a test for "The Man".

Oh, she hates it. She doesn’t hate not being around the business. Obviously, any kind of entertainment industry is gonna stress you out, so she doesn’t miss that part of it. She missed the go, go, go. She missed having goals in mind. She missed having something to work toward.

For her to go just a million miles an hour to nothing and then to try to figure out, ‘What do I do now?’ in the middle of a pandemic as well, where there is just not a lot to do in general, is definitely a test for her.

She’s awesome and she’s getting through it, but it’s different for her for sure.

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest Superstars of WWE's current era

2019 saw the rise of Becky Lynch as she rose up the ranks pretty quickly and became the hottest act on WWE TV. Her popularity grew to such a degree that she headlined the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history and pinned Ronda Rousey to leave the stadium as a double Women's Champion.

Lynch later bagged the cover of WWE 2K20 along with Roman Reigns. She carried the RAW Women's title for more than a year before vacating it due to her pregnancy. Lynch handed over the belt to Asuka before leaving, who had won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the namesake PPV.