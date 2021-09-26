Seth Rollins reveals that Becky Lynch's pregnancy was planned

Seth Rollins and fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently married after welcoming a baby girl back in December. The Drip God recently confirmed that Lynch's pregnancy was planned.

Starting May 2020, the current SmackDown Women's Champion was absent from WWE programming for more than a year after announcing that the couple were expecting their first child. The couple married earlier this year, which is something Rollins also opened up about.

As part of a recent appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Rollins revealed that he and Becky planned the pregnancy, while also apologizing to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"Becky always wanted kids, but we never knew when the timing was going to be right; especially because she's at the top of her game and I'm at the top of my game. It's like you said, we're in our prime. It's really, when do you find the time to have a kid; it's not like she's a civilian. It's a different world, and so, honestly, COVID and the pandemic kind of gave us the perfect opening for that," said Rollins.

"So the timing was right and so, yeah, it was a planned pregnancy; sorry Vince. Sorry, I didn't mean to take her out; it wasn't intentional to take her out for nine months but, yeah, we gave it one shot and, I guess, I've got what it takes, so cheers to that," continued Rollins.

Becky Lynch recently returned to WWE

Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam 2021 last month where she reclaimed the SmackDown Women's Championship. The man and her husband Seth Rollins are both currently part of SmackDown with Lynch defending her championship against Bianca Belair as part of Extreme Rules.

