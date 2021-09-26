Seth Rollins reveals Becky Lynch's reaction when he proposed 

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch married earlier this year, after being engaged for about two years.

The couple announced their engagement in the summer of 2019 and planned to get married in 2020, but Lynch's pregnancy and the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to delay their plans.

As part of his recent appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rollins revealed Lynch's reaction when he popped the question on a beach in Maui.

"I didn't really have a plan; I had a ring, but I didn't have a plan. We will wing it. We will wing it. We'll see what happens, and we had gone though, and we had come around this corner, and the sunset was going down over the pacific and I was, like, oh let's stop and take some pictures it'll be really nice," said Seth Rollins.

"I got out and I was taking my time in the backseat getting the ring out. I was, like, not nervous but also nervous, and so then she went down ahead of me so I was, like, perfect. So I snatched it up and got in there. I went to take it out and she was a few feet ahead of me and she turned around and when she turned around I was on a knee there with the ring and she was, like, "'oh my god, is this real? Is this real?' Yes of course," added Rollins.

Becky went on to accept Rollins' proposal, and the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

In the two years since the couple announced their engagement, they welcomed a child and Lynch made her return to the company. The couple also married earlier this year, but Rollins noted that they had wanted to marry a year earlier, but COVID restrictions meant that they were unable to.

