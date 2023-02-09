Seth Rollins recently spoke in detail about an embarrassing botch that he made in front of Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns.

The Shield will go down as one of the greatest factions in the history of pro-wrestling. The group didn't even last two full years on the main roster but made quite an impact in such a short amount of time.

While speaking about the most embarrassing moment of his career, the Visionary looked back at the time he botched an entrance as a member of The Shield. Here's what he said:

"We're coming down through the crowd and I had to go over the barrier, and I don't know what happened or why it happened, but I caught the top of it and I just totally biffed it. So we're coming down, looking like we're about to destroy some dude in the ring, we're all tough we're all bad, hair looking great, beard looking strong, crowd going ham and I go to clear this easy little barricade that I've cleared a gazillion times," Seth Rollins said. [15:46-16:25]

Rollins dubbed the moment as not being one of his finest:

"I didn't p**p my pants, my boulder didn't fall out of my drawers, but falling on your face like an idiot when you're supposed to be a badass in front of ten thousand people in person and then millions of people watching at home... not my finest moment. And then trying to recover from that and turn back into this cool badass dude that's gonna kick somebody's butt, didn't pan out too well." [16:25-16:50]

You can check out the video below:

Seth Rollins managed to recover from the botch pretty quickly

Seth Rollins is one of the most experienced wrestlers on WWE's roster. The two-time Grand Slam champion recovered from his botch in no time and went about his way towards the ring.

You can check out the botch in question below:

Shortly after, Rollins betrayed The Shield and joined forces with The Authority in one of the biggest moments of the year. Over the years, Rollins has established himself as one of the best heels in the business.

As for his Shield brethren, Jon Moxley is doing well for himself in All Elite Wrestling. Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in all of sports entertainment and holds both of WWE's top titles.

Do you remember Seth Rollins' rare botch during The Shield's entrance, back in the day?

If you use Rollins' quotes, please credit The Dan LeBatard Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription!

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes