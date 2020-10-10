Seth Rollins reveals why he has his eyes on Roman Reigns

The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins is now officially on WWE SmackDown. Rollins was drafted to the Blue brand during tonight's WWE Draft, and the former Universal Champion had a lot to say about the latest developments on WWE Watch Along. He also teased a major feud with Roman Reigns, the current Universal Champion.

Rollins stated that his ultimate goal is to be at the top on the Blue brand, and for that to happen, he has to have his eyes on a certain Tribal Chief.

My ultimate goal is to be at the very tip-top of Friday Night SmackDown, and so I would have to have my eyes on the Champion himself, Roman Reigns.

Watch Rollins' comments at the 49:22 mark:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins has suddenly become one of the most anticipated feuds in WWE

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have tons of history together. Rollins turned on Reigns and Jon Moxley in 2014 to break up The Shield, and the trio went on to win World titles in WWE. Moxley went to AEW last year, while Rollins and Reigns are still WWE's top Superstars.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are both mainstays on SmackDown now, and these two wrestlers are bound to cross paths somewhere down the line. This is certainly a WrestleMania-worthy matchup and can turn into one of the greatest rivalries of the modern era if executed correctly.