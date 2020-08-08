Seth Rollins reveals honest opinion on RAW Underground

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw the return of Shane McMahon who introduced the concept of RAW Underground. Seth Rollins recently revealed his honest opinion on the fight club during an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast.

During the conversation, Rollins revealed that he is yet to finalise his verdict on RAW Underground. The Monday Night Messiah feels that this could end up being ridiculous in either a good way or a bad way. That said, he acknowledged the fact that it is a new concept that would be fresh for the audience. As far as his own take on Shane McMahon-led RAW Underground goes, he wants to be patient in seeing how things will turn out and what changes will be made.

Here's what Seth Rollins had to say on RAW Underground,

"Hey man, it’s outside the box. Our audience is different. They are begging for something different all the time, something new, something fresh. I think my verdict on it is TBD. Let’s see what happens. It could end up being ridiculous in a bad way or it could end up being ridiculous in a good way. Obviously the first week got people’s attention. We jumped up a little bit in our viewership which is great, I had no idea what to expect when I saw it on the sheet."

"When I watched it back, I was not entirely offended by it, especially that it is a brand new idea in its infancy. Obviously they will make adjustments to it and figure it out along the way. I’m open to seeing what it becomes as time goes on." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Easy. The greatest wrestler in the world (me) will ensure the future of the greatest show in the world (Raw, my show) by helping a young man through a very difficult time. https://t.co/j86s3MDKCL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2020

Seth Rollins on RAW this week

Seth Rollins feud with Rey Mysterio has now shifted towards a rivalry between the Monday Noght Messiah and Mysterios son, Dominik. The latter arrived on RAW this week and challenged Seth Rollins for a match a SummerSlam.

Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood pic.twitter.com/GGGqkcdzhL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 28, 2020

Later in the night, Dominik Mysterio attacked Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, and once again got the better off them. An agitated Rollins went on to accept the SummerSlam challenge laid down by his nemesis and a match between the two was officially announced for WWE's 'Biggest Part of the Summer'.