Seth Rollins reveals important Becky Lynch update; feels 'she is ready to get back to work'

Seth Rollins was recently part of an interview uploaded on WWE's official YouTube channel, and the Messiah spoke on various topics, including the experience of working at the WWE ThunderDome. Seth Rollins also provided an update on Becky Lynch during the interview. The former WWE Champion revealed that Lynch is doing great, and the couple is eagerly waiting for the due date, which is not too far away now.

Seth Rollins found it crazy that they will become parents soon. Rollins thinks that Becky Lynch is ready to get back to work, just like every other performer who is passionate about the business. Seth Rollins was all praises for his wife as he revealed that Becky Lynch has handled her pregnancy really well.

Here's what Seth Rollins had to say:

"She's great. She's doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching, which is crazy to think about. We'll be parents here pretty soon. But yeah, she's great. She's doing awesome. I'm sure she's ready to get back to work, though, just like we all are. But yeah, it's been a trip, and she's been handling it amazingly. She's been so so incredible through the whole pregnancy." H/t CageSideSeats

More updates on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Advertisement

Of course, Seth Rollins' statement doesn't mean that the fans should expect Becky Lynch to make her WWE TV return anytime soon. Becky Lynch would undoubtedly have a lot of work to do following her child's birth, and it would still take some time until we see her compete in a WWE ring again. However, the return will happen as the popular Superstar is one of the biggest names in the entire company.

Seth Rollins was recently written off TV at Survivor Series as he will take some time off to be with his wife. Becky Lynch's due date is coming up pretty soon, and the entire wrestling world is waiting with bated breath to see the newborn child.

Becky Lynch also posted photos of her first maternity photoshoot not too long ago, and 'The Man' looked phenomenal.

Advertisement

Becky Lynch's focus right now is to give birth to a healthy baby, but we can still speculate regarding her return. When do you expect to see her back in the ring?