Seth Rollins reveals who is the reason behind "Embrace The Vision"

Seth Rollins has been a new man ever since his return to WWE from a two-month hiatus. The former Universal Champion has been telling the roster to accept his vision ever since. Rollins recently revealed the inspiration behind his "Embrace The Vision" persona in a recent interview.

The Messiah recently sat down with Dayton 24/7 Now to discuss several topics, including the birth of his daughter, Roux. Rollins and his fiancee, Becky Lynch, welcomed her into the world on December 4th, 2020.

Speaking to Stuart Osborne, Seth Rollins explained that there is a direct connection between the birth of his daughter and how he handles things in the ring now. He stated that his daughter needs to have a bright future and as such, she is the reason for the "Embrace the Vision" moniker.

"It all goes together. It's a big synergy. She is the reason for Embrace the Vision. She needs to have a bright future and I cannot do that if I'm not taking things seriously," said Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has been trying to get several superstars, especially Cesaro, to accept his vision for SmackDown.

The Messiah has been targeting the Swiss Cyborg for some time now, and it looks like the two might do battle at WrestleMania 37.

Seth Rollins is tight-lipped about Becky Lynch's return

It was noted that Seth Rollins remained "tight-lipped" about the potential return of his fiancee, Becky Lynch.

"Would you betray your wife's trust for a television interview? Come on now, I would never it is not a smart thing to do. You've got to go home to your wife, I've got to go home to my wife. I would never...all the respect to you. Appreciate the background. But there is no way I am gonna divulge Becky Lynch's secrets," said Seth Rollins.

Lynch has not stepped foot in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 36.

Becky Lynch has confirmed her pregnancy on #WWERAW.



She relinquishes her RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka and says, “You go be a champion, because I’m going to go be a mother.”



Asuka chants, “Becky!” and embraces Lynch.



Beautiful moment!



pic.twitter.com/1nooKew6Li — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) May 12, 2020

