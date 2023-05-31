Seth Rollins teamed up with AJ Styles this week in the main event of WWE RAW to take on The Judgement Day, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were at ringside for the match, and The Nightmare made her presence known throughout, having several altercations with Rollins.

At one point during the match, Rollins slid out of the ring and put his arm around Rhea Ripley. She thought that it was Dominik Mysterio, so she allowed it at the time before realizing it was Rollins and pushing him off.

Rollins was a guest this week on The Bump and was asked about why he decided to put his hands on Ripley on WWE RAW, and he had an interesting response.

"You know, I saw an opening, I had to take it. I don't know what else to tell you, it was right there for the picking. It made for good television and a lot of fun. I hope Rhea wasn't too offended, hopefully Dom Dom wasn't too offended."

Seth Rollins' actions against Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW were a throwback to Survivor Series 2006

Rollins appears to have brushed off the interaction which has been shared all week by the WWE Universe and noted as a throwback to Shawn Michaels' Survivor Series 2006 embrace with Melina.

Melina was at ringside supporting John Morrison when she was approached by Michaels, but at the time she believed it was Morrison. She then turned and realized that it was Michaels and screamed before pushing him off.

It was a fun moment for Rollins, but Ripley was later removed from ringside, and he was able to go on to win the match and continue his dominant reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

