Seth Rollins reveals which two WWE Superstars have impressed him in 2020

The 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins has been at the top of his game recently, putting in some impressive performances. The former WWE Univeral Champion recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of talkSport for an interview. During the interview, Rollins was asked about which Superstars have improved a lot in 2020. Here's what Seth Rollins had to say:

I think the two guys that have stood out to me the most are Aleister Black and my disciple Murphy. These guys obviously had a rivalry some time back and put on some incredible performances, so you could see both of them are super talented and super hungry to get to the next level. And that’s continued through this very strange time that we’re in where we have no audience.

Seth Rollins also discussed how Aleister Black and Murphy have moved forward as performers this year:

Murphy has really stepped up and has tried to figure out what his role is and who Murphy is. That’s something that he never really thought about before. He thought he was a wrestler from Australia [laughs] and that’s great, he’s awesome at that. But what’s the next step?

And Aleister Black is in the same vain. Moving forward, I think you’re going to see both of those guys take some bigger steps. One of the things we need to understand if you can’t make new stars overnight.

This is what I call a “three-piece and a soda” - @GamebredFighter

pic.twitter.com/kLbsXZJAJR — “The Disciple” Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) July 19, 2020

Seth Rollins on how WWE can cement Black and Murphy as stars

Seth Rollins went on to discuss how WWE can help build up Aleister Black and Murphy as stars. Rollins said that WWE needed to be patient and had to slowly build them up, waiting for the right time. Rollins also spoke about the importance of getting Black and Murphy ingratiated among the more casual side of WWE's audience:

You have to be patient, there has to be a build, there has to be a story, it has to be the right time. You can’t just put people on TV in prominent positions that nobody knows if you want casual viewers to continue to tune in.

It is a process, it’s getting these guys ingratiated with the audience and the viewers who are not necessarily wrestling fans to then put them in positions to be stars. They’ve obviously stepped up.

Advertisement

Seth Rollins recently faced Rey Mysterio at the Extreme Rules PPV, beating the WWE legend in an Eye For An Eye match. It looks like Rollins will move on to a feud with Mysterio's son Dominik.