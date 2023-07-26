Seth Rollins reveals why WWE decided to bring back the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins has been carrying the red brand as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion since May 2023, when he became the inaugural champion. Recently, The Visionaty revealed why the company decided to bring back the prestigious title.

Earlier this year, Triple H announced the return of the World Heavyweight Championship with a new design for the current era. Seth Rollins won the title at WWE Night of Champions 2023 after defeating AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia.

The World Heavyweight Championship remains exclusive to Monday Night RAW, where The Visioanry is currently surrounded by challengers. Speaking to Complex, Seth Rollins revealed why WWE decided to bring back the World Heavyweight Championship for another run. Check it out:

"It's very important. The World Heavyweight Championship is a new title. Roman had sort of taken over the other two championships and it had been very difficult for the rest of the roster. There was a glass ceiling and the nice thing was we had so many guys pushing at the glass ceiling that we all burst through at the same time and there was the need for a second title." (From 9:50 to 10:12)

It will be interesting to see which star will eventually become the second World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era after The Visionary.

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championships against a long-time rival at WWE SummerSlam 2023

After beating AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins met with a long-time rival, Finn Balor, who wanted to take the newly introduced title from The Visionary on Monday Night RAW.

After weeks of ambush, The Prince finally got his shot at the newly introduced title at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins gave their best in London, but a distraction by Damian Priest allowed The Visionary to capitalize and retain.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest also has his eyes set on the World Heavyweight Championship after he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in London.

The Prince and The Visionary will once against collide at SummerSlam for the first time in nearly seven years at the same event to settle the score and decide who walks out of the event with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you think Finn Balor will become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Complex and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here