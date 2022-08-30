WWE Hall of Famer praises recent segment between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle

WWE Hall of Famer Iron Shiek recently praised a segment between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle on Twitter.

Seth Rollins became The Visionary after fans turned on him in 2019. The Messiah has been one of the biggest heels in the company. Earlier this year, he began feuding with the returning Cody Rhodes. After losing to Rhodes, Rollins began his feud with Matt Riddle.

Riddle is currently flying solo without Randy Orton and is involved in an ongoing feud with The Kingslayer. The two superstars went personal during a face-to-face interview on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Iron Shiek praised the segment via his Twitter account:

"EXCELLENT HEAT BUBBA"

The two superstars went below the belt during the interview, which ended with Riddle using the f-word to end the segment.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle were in a backstage brawl before the show

The animosity between Riddle and Rollins has reached a boiling point. After Rhodes was injured, Rollins focused his attention on winning the Money in the Bank contract. However, he wasn't able to capture the briefcase as Theory won the match.

The two superstars have been feuding ever since the premium live event. Rollins gained the upper hand on multiple occasions and stopped Riddle numerous times. On the RAW before SummerSlam, the Kingslayer stomped The Original Bro, which led to the match between the two to be rescheduled.

Maleena @MusicByMaleena Riddle & Seth Freakin Rollins fighting in the parking lot before #WWERaw Riddle & Seth Freakin Rollins fighting in the parking lot before #WWERaw https://t.co/JfY9kQZqhR

However, Riddle's undying spirit led him to SummerSlam, where he called out Rollins. After the two brawled, Rollins then stomped Riddle and was taken out by the medical team. Last night, the two began brawling in the parking lot before the show started.

Later, the two were in a heated interview that didn't end well. It will be interesting to see whether The Kingslayer or The Original Bro walks out victorious from the UK show.

Who do you think will win? Seth Rollins or Matt Riddle? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out: WWE should not be talking about Matt Riddle's family

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA