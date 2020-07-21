Seth Rollins rips into the WWE Universe after RAW

The WWE Universe still hasn't gotten over Seth Rollins' heinous actions at last night's Extreme Rules PPV. The "Eye For An Eye" match between him and Rey Mysterio ended with the latter getting his eye removed out of its socket by The Monday Night Messiah. Tonight, after WWE RAW, Seth Rollins had a discussion with R-Truth about his current persona, and the duo also discussed The Monday Night Messiah's days as a good guy.

Seth Rollins didn't mince his words while remembering his good-guy persona who was once the most over Superstar in all of WWE. Rollins pointed at Truth and Charly Caruso on RAW Talk, and had a question for both of them.

Let me ask you and you. Do you regret pushing me to this point? Do you regret creating this monster? If you can say absolutely yes, then maybe I can shed some regret as well. But you if don't want to share the responsibility with me, then what is my responsibility to Rey Mysterio? He is the one who made that match.

Seth: “Remember the old Seth Rollins, Mr. Burn It Down? Remember that guy? I LIKED THAT GUY”



Truth: “EVERYBODY LIKED THAT GUY”



Seth: “No, they didn’t” #RawTalk pic.twitter.com/OMb0RRVmvB — acab rocky (@TheNextBlGThing) July 21, 2020

Seth Rollins certainly isn't the man he was a year ago

Seth Rollins turned heel soon after last year's Survivor Series PPV, and kicked off a feud with Kevin Owens, which culminated in a match at WrestleMania. Rollins had a brief feud with Drew McIntyre, following which he targeted Rey Mysterio and injured his eye on an episode of WWE RAW.

Things escalated further with each passing week, and the duo fought each other in an "Eye For An Eye" match at last night's show. Rollins himself appeared to show some remorse at what he did to Mysterio last night, but his comments on tonight's RAW Talk have proven that he has completely embraced his dark side, from where there's possibly no return.