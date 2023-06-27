Seth Rollins saved from vicious assault by top champion on RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was saved from a vicious assault by top champion Carmelo Hayes on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, The Visionary came out to provide a medical update on his condition. He thanked Carmelo Hayes, who was at ringside, for helping him out last week on NXT.

He then praised the 28-year-old for being a fighting champion. Rollins then addressed his Money in the Bank opponent Finn Balor. He offered Balor the opportunity to come to the ring and fight him, but the Judgment Day member didn't answer the challenge.

As Rollins' segment ended, Balor showed up from behind and tried to attack The Visionary. Seth put up a fight against Finn, but his rib cage proved to be a massive weak point as Balor targeted it.

Finn then went to grab a steel chair, but Carmelo Hayes pulled the chair from his hands. This allowed Seth Rollins to recover and chase Finn Balor away through the crowd.

This helped set up a match between Finn Balor and Carmelo Hayes for later in the night, which would be the latter's RAW debut. This match also comes just 24 hours before Hayes is supposed to defend his NXT Championship against Baron Corbin.

