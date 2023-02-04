Seth Rollins made it clear to a fan that he isn't the GOAT, during his latest Instagram live session.

Rollins has done it all in the squared circle and is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The two-time WWE Grand Slam champion is bound to receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the distant future.

The former Universal Champion recently held a quick Instagram live session on his official Instagram handle. Rollins answered a bunch of fan questions during the live session. When a fan wrote that Rollins is the greatest of all time, the latter immediately responded to them and said that his wife Becky Lynch is the GOAT, and not him.

"The GOAT? That's my wife, not me." [8:44-8:46]

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been together for about four years now

Rollins and Lynch began making public appearances together in early 2019. By late-2019, the two top WWE Superstars were engaged. They are currently happily married and have a daughter named Roux.

The Visionary has acknowledged Lynch's greatness on various occasions in the past. The Man has been dubbed by many fans as one of the greatest female wrestlers to have ever stepped foot in a WWE ring.

Lynch was one of the first three women to headline WrestleMania for the first time in history, back in 2019. She defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown and RAW Women's titles that night. Becky has been one of WWE's biggest superstars since then and is massively over with fans.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is currently a babyface on WWE RAW and is feuding with Damage CTRL on the red brand. She is all set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on the upcoming episode of RAW. Seth Rollins would love nothing but to see his wife pick up a big win over The Role Model and prove once again that she's the GOAT.

