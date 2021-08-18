Seth Rollins says he has better in-ring chemistry with former Women's Champion than Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins believes he has better synergy with former Bayley over his wife and former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Ahead of SummerSlam, Rollins spoke to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch where he was asked about possibly having a storyline with Becky Lynch once again. The SmackDown superstar thinks his small storyline with Lynch did not go well previously. Rollins also stated he had better chemistry with Bayley's character in WWE.

"Even pre-trip Drip God, Visionary, Monday Night Messiah; it didn't work. Her character (Lynch) is a loner. She doesn't need anybody. To see that character in a relationship doesn't feel good. It never felt good. Especially now, I don't know what it would look like. Seth Rollins and Bayley characters, their synergy was perfect and it made perfect sense for them to be in the ring together and do a promo together. (Becky's) character is not built for a number two, it's really not. There's no harm in it, but I don't think we need to touch on it ever again," said Seth Rollins. (H/T Fightful)

Rollins believes there is no need for WWE to revisit his storyline with Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's storyline in WWE

Seth Rollins was in a feud with Baron Corbin in 2019, when he had the Universal Championship around his waist. Becky Lynch, meanwhile, was the RAW Women's Champion and was feuding with Lacey Evans.

Lynch and Rollins had a mini-feud with the team of Corbin and Evans, which resulted in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Rollins and Lynch got the win, but the former didn't end the night as Universal Champion as Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and won back the title he lost at WrestleMania that year.

