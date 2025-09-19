Seth Rollins says his career "closer to the end" but has good news

Seth Rollins has now opened up on his career and what's next for him. He spoke about what's next for him and had some good news for everyone.

Rollins is currently in the middle of a very compelling run as the leader of the Vision. He has become a star to be reckoned with, and alongside Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, he has been impossible to thwart for the faces of WWE.

He was speaking with Sports Illustrated, where he talked about how he was not at the end of his career. Despite his issues with injuries and more, the star had some good news. He said that he felt that he was in his prime and had some time to go before he hung up his boots.

"I'm not at the end of my career, I feel like I'm just in my prime right now, but I'm certainly closer to the end than the beginning, so it's nice to be able to dip my toe into some other waters and see where it ends up."

Seth Rollins has a huge challenge in front of him

As the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins has already been able to prove himself after defeating CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way match. However, the win did not come simply. It came after the help of his real-life wife, Becky Lynch.

Lynch's attack on CM Punk caused issues, and the star brought back his wife, AJ Lee, to WWE after a decade's absence. Now, the two stars are set to compete in a tag team match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

The match will determine where Rollins stands in his own rivalry against CM Punk and whether his own title reign is in danger.

