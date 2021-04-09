"That’s kinda inevitable" - Ex-Universal Champion teases feud with Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has teased a feud with Roman Reigns in the future, stating that it was "inevitable" since both of them are currently on WWE SmackDown.

Rollins was drafted to the Blue brand last year in the 2020 WWE Draft, while Reigns moved to SmackDown in 2019 as part of the Superstar Shake-up.

Seth Rollins discussed about current Universal Champion and his former Shield partner Roman Reigns on the latest Complex Sports podcast. Rollins said that a feud with Reigns "has to happen" in the future.

"I think it’s just one of those things that’s kinda inevitable. When you look at the characters, when you look at where we’re at, you know? And when you see two top guys kind of performing at such high levels parallel to each other, I think it’s just very easy to ask the question, ‘Okay, when are their paths gonna cross or what’s that gonna look like? When is it gonna happen?’ And I think especially having us on the same show on Friday Night SmackDown, I mean it seems like it’s inevitable at some point. It is one of those match-ups that has to happen so, whatever, whenever. It is always good between me and Roman [Reigns]." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Seth Rollins spoke about past matches with Reigns, calling them "class matches, class moments" and said that it would be exciting for them as well as the fans.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be in action at this weekend's WrestleMania pay-per-view.

Rollins will face Cesaro in a singles match on night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan on night 2 of WrestleMania 37.