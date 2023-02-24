Seth Rollins says nothing makes him happier than ruining current champion's day

Seth Rollins didn't hold back while expressing his thoughts on fellow WWE Superstar Austin Theory at Elimination Chamber 2023.

WWE recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The clip shows Rollins, Austin Theory, and others sharing their thoughts on the Men's Elimination Chamber match for the US title.

Fans are aware that Austin Theory retained his United States title inside the hellish structure by eliminating The Visionary in the end.

The BTS video shared by WWE featured an interview with Seth Rollins. Here's what he had to say about Theory:

"Oh my god, nothing brings me more joy in life than ruining Austin Theory's day and then being the rain cloud over his head. Nothing makes me happier." [2:19-2:29]

Seth Rollins lost a lengthy feud to Austin Theory over the US title not too long ago

In late 2022, Rollins and Theory feuded over the United States title on WWE RAW, with Bobby Lashley also being involved in the mix. At Survivor Series 2022, Theory defeated Seth and the All Mighty to win the coveted belt. On the first Monday Night show of 2023, Theory defeated Rollins to retain his US title, thus ending the feud.

Here's what Austin Theory said about The Visionary before their US title match on January 2, 2023:

“Let’s be honest, Seth, you want to look me dead in the eyes and you want to call me a kid? No, I’m not a kid. I am a two-time United States Champion, the champion that you want. The champion that you want to dethrone, and the champion that you can’t stop. Because like I said before I even held this championship, anybody that wants to step up, is getting put down and sent home and that is ‘All Day’ and that is what’s going to happen to you, Seth Freakin’ Rollins.” [H/T Wrestlezone]

When the dust settled, Austin Theory was still the US Champion at Elimination Chamber 2023.

He will now head towards WrestleMania 39 as the US Champion. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, will seemingly face Logan Paul at The Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on Rollins' jibe at Austin Theory? Share in the comment section below.

If you use Rollins' quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes