The Undertaker is currently more in the spotlight than he's ever been thanks to the fantastic documentary series 'The Last Ride' which has really humanized who was once an entirely supernatural entity on television.

Seth Rollins on the character of The Undertaker

But in this modern era of wrestling would a character like The Undertaker work? That's certainly up for debate but one person who doesn't think so is WWE Superstar Seth Rollins who discussed The Undertaker on WWE After The Bell (h/t Fightful)

"The smart thing about this with Taker is, he did it at the right time in his career. 12-year-old you, if you had seen The Last Ride, it would have ruined everything. But we didn't have that and he wasn't in the prime of his career. His character doesn't work today."

Wait a minute Mr. Rollins, what about Bray Wyatt? He's an entirely supernatural character with a metaphysical children's puppet show and demonic levels of endurance and resilience. Well, 'The Monday Night Messiah' addresses that too.

"There are some weird exceptions, Bray Wyatt comes to mind from an ultra-character perspective who sort of slides by a little bit or gets a pass."

What do you guys think, would a character like The Undertaker get over in modern WWE if he debuted today or would he fail? Personally, I think that there should be more larger-than-life characters like The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and 'Demon' Finn Balor in modern wrestling.

