Seth Rollins says he was "unprepared" for controversial title match

WWE Hell In A Cell takes place later tonight from the ThunderDome. One Superstar who has experience inside the dreaded Hell In A Cell structure is former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins was a guest on WWE's The Bump recently and had advice for those entering the Cell at the PPV. He also opened up about his experience wrestling in red lighting during his controversial match against The Fiend last year at Hell In A Cell 2019.

Seth Rollins opens up about his controversial match against The Fiend

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, the Monday Night Messiah was asked if he had any advice for those entering the Hell In A Cell structure later tonight. Rollins insisted that surviving was the most important part:

Oh God, survive, I guess. They're scary matches. I've had a lot of different experiences.

Seth Rollins also opened up about his match against The Fiend at last year's Hell In A Cell PPV. Rollins addressed the controversial match:

Let me correct you, I won my Hell In A Cell match with The Fiend, thank you very much. Yes, it was a controversial match, but I still won.

Seth Rollins also opened up about what it was like wrestling in the red lighting at last year's Hell In The Cell PPV. The former WWE Champion revealed that he went in unprepared for the red lighting:

But yeah, I've had some brutal ones. You have to go in there prepared for anything. Last year, I went in unprepared for the red lighting; I didn't think I had to wrestle in red lighting. Yeah, so, those who are competing, you might have to be prepared for lighting changes... It's an exciting adrenaline popping thing, but it's one of those deals where after you've done it once, you can let other people handle it. H/T: WrestlingInc

Seth Rollins has been feuding with the Mysterio family in recent months and recently fell out with his former protege Murphy. Rollins and Murphy faced each other on SmackDown this week. Rollins won the match before Aalyah Mysterio came out to stop the Monday Night Messiah from inflicting further punishment.