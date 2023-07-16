Seth Rollins says he "would love" to face 38-year-old WWE star for the World Heavyweight title

Seth Rollins is undoubtedly one of WWE's biggest stars working today, and as the World Heavyweight Champion, he very much gets to call his own shots.

Since defeating AJ Styles last May at Night of Champions to win the title, The Visionary has taken on all comers, defending the belt on both RAW and NXT.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Rollins said he would love to face The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes with his championship on the line.

"I would love for Cody Rhodes come try to take it from me," Rollins said. "If he can survive Brock Lesnar, I would love for him to try to. I'm better than I've ever been; he don't stand a chance." [H/T USA Today]

Rollins and Rhodes are certainly no strangers to each other, with the pair having battled in an intense feud for the majority of 2022.

Seth Rollins is reportedly set for a big rematch at SummerSlam

Earlier this month at Money in the Bank, Seth defeated Finn Balor to retain his title. Despite getting away with the win, it seems as though Rollins still has unfinished business with the first-ever Universal Champion.

According to a recent report on Wrestling Observer Radio, Finn Balor will get his rematch against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5th, in Detroit, Michigan.

"Finn is wrestling Seth, that’s for SummerSlam. Finn’s being protected right now. Finn’s beating everyone because they’ve got to get Finn back ready for Seth. I do know that the plan was that Finn’s going over (winning) constantly because they’ve got to rehab him for Seth because that’s at SummerSlam." [H/T WrestleTalk]

A major X factor heading into their potential match is Finn's Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest, who is the current Mr. Money in the Bank, meaning he can cash in for a title match anytime he chooses.

