WWE News: Seth Rollins scheduled to appear on Raw next week

The Architect returns to Raw next week.

The last time Seth Rollins appeared on WWE television

What’s the news?

As announced on Monday Night Raw tonight, Seth Rollins will be on Raw next week for an interview.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins tore his MCL on January 30th when his knee buckled awkwardly in a segment where he was being attacked by Samoa Joe. Rollins visited Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Alabama, and was then diagnosed with a torn MCL. Rollins was assigned a recovery time of six to eight weeks.

We have not received many updates on Rollins’ condition outside of that information.

Rollins does seem to be in good spirits from what has been posted on social media recently, as Finn Balor tweeted a picture of himself with The Architect from the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Institute, where the two were likely doing rehab on their respective injuries.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins will make his first appearance on WWE television since he suffered the injury at the hands of Samoa Joe. He was advertised as appearing on Raw next week, in “a special sit-down interview.”

As WrestleMania draws nearer, there is still a lot of uncertainty about Rollins’ actual recovery time and whether or not he will miss his second straight WrestleMania due to injury.

What’s next?

We will have to wait and see if Rollins’ health status becomes any clearer during his interview next week on Monday Night Raw.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We take this as really positive news for the prospects of Seth Rollins being able to perform at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. With the timetable that was initially given for his recovery, he would have been pushing it to make it back for the Showcase of the Immortals.

However, due to the physical condition that Rollins maintains, he may be able to heal from these types of injuries sooner than expected.

We feel like they wouldn’t be doing this interview if they hadn’t received some sort of definitive news about Rollins’ condition and status for WrestleMania 33, one way or the other.

If Rollins is indeed able to recover from the injury and be medically cleared to perform at WrestleMania 33, he will likely take on Triple H, to bring a culmination to a storyline that has been brewing since August of last year, when Triple H cost Rollins his opportunity at the WWE Universal Championship.

We imagine that the sit-down interview will feature Seth Rollins answering questions from Michael Cole. The great part about advertising it so far ahead of time is that WWE can send Cole and a camera crew to Rollins so he can continue to concentrate on his rehab.

With everything else that’s been advertised for Raw next week, and considering that it’s the last episode of Raw before WWE Fastlane, we’ll definitely have our eyes on the show next week.

