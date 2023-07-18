Seth Rollins sends 3-word message after making up with bitter rival outside WWE 

Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion, which means he would be expected to make a lot more non-wrestling appearances for WWE. The Visionary has been representing the company quite regularly.

This was on full display recently as he was interviewed by Logan Paul for the upcoming episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. It looks like Rollins has made up with his former rival after saying some unfavorable things about him previously. He even defeated Paul in an excellent match at WrestleMania 39.

Happening so soon after their feud on WWE RAW, the interview may come as a surprise to fans. Seth Rollins acknowledged that with a three-word message on Twitter. He replied to IMPAULSIVE's post about the interview by saying that hell had frozen over.

"Hell frozen over," tweeted Seth Rollins, in response to his appearance on Logan Paul's podcast.

Check out the tweet below:

On first viewing, the interview looks like a huge one. Rollins spoke about a variety of topics, including when he was attacked from behind by a fan during WWE RAW.

What are Seth Rollins and Logan Paul doing at SummerSlam?

After defeating Paul at WrestleMania 39, Rollins went on to become the first World Heavyweight Champion after Triple H introduced the belt. The Visionary has since proudly defended the title all over the place, with SummerSlam about to feature his next big match.

Seth Rollins looks set to face Finn Balor in a rematch from Money in the Bank after getting assaulted by him on WWE RAW. Damian Priest will be lurking in the shadows with the briefcase. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is on a collision course with Ricochet following their backstage fight at the London premium live event and tense confrontation last week.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Logan Paul vs. Ricochet is going to be something special, can’t wait!



#WWERaw Ricochet DID THE THING.Logan Paul vs. Ricochet is going to be something special, can’t wait!

Expect both matches to deliver at SummerSlam, as Rollins and Paul rarely disappoint in the ring. It remains to be seen if the two ever renew their rivalry, given how solid their chemistry was at WrestleMania.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here