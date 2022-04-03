"Welcome back to the big leagues" - Seth Rollins sends a bold message to Cody Rhodes mid-match at WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 opponent turned out to be Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare returned to WWE for the first time in six years and put together an incredible match.

However, midway through the match, Rollins sent a bold message to his opponent. The former WWE Universal Champion welcomed Rhodes back to the 'big leagues.'

Rollins said:

"Welcome back to the big leagues *****!"

In a shocking turn of events in February of this year, Rhodes departed All Elite Wrestling and signed a contract with WWE. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for the return of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Leading up to WrestleMania 38, Rollins had a hard time finding himself an opponent and ending up on this year's WrestleMania card, in general. However, just days before the show, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced he was going to bring in a handpicked opponent for Rollins.

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his return to WWE

Following Cody Rhodes' return to WWE, Variety published an interview featuring The American Nightmare. Rhodes also briefly spoke about his now-former promotion AEW, stating that he was quite proud of his achievements with the promotion.

"Everyone who knows has asked me how I’m feeling [about returning to WWE], if I’m really excited. The answer I kind of keep giving everybody is it’s just a really heavy feeling. When I first got into wrestling, I was solely in the WWE system, and I had that dream of getting to the top. Then dreams are like rivers, as the Garth Brooks song says, and it veered and it changed. Then we were able to do what we were able to do with AEW and that’s something that I’m very proud of, but to be able to revisit the thing that I set out to do in the first place when I didn’t think I would get that chance is just heavy," said Rhodes.

At WrestleMania 38, Rhodes won his return match by hitting the Cross Rhodes twice before connecting the iconic Bionic Elbow on Seth Rollins. It remains to be seen what kind of push he gets in the company and whether he is a main event star in the near future.

