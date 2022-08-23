Seth Rollins sends brutal warning to WWE RAW opponent

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins recently sent a brutal warning to his rival Riddle via Twitter during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins and Riddle started Monday Night RAW in a chaotic manner by engaging in a brawl that spilled out into the arena, much to the pleasure of the fans. The two men had to be forced apart by WWE officials. The brawl went on for a few minutes before the show went to a commercial.

Following the brutal exchange, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter to send a brutal warning to his arch-rival Riddle and vowed to end him.

"I’m gonna find you and I’m gonna fxn end you dude"

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins I’m gonna find you and I’m gonna fxn end you dude I’m gonna find you and I’m gonna fxn end you dude https://t.co/7sXH9ZaDUT

Rollins and Riddle have been involved in a heated rivalry over the past month or so. The two men also had a brawl last week after Riddle surprised Rollins during a backstage interview,

Seth Rollins will face Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle

Rollins is set to take on the former United States Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

The Visionary injured Riddle a few weeks ago, resulting in their SummerSlam match being postponed. WWE then confirmed their bout for the UK event a few days ago on Twitter.

Despite being injured, Riddle appeared at The Biggest Party of the Summer last month to call out Seth Rollins. However, the former WWE Champion got the better of his rival.

It remains to be seen how the match between the two men will pan out at Clash at the Castle. The UK event will finally see their months-long feud come to blows.

