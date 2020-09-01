Seth Rollins has been involved a heated rivalry with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik for the past several months. The Monday Night Messiah teamed up with his disciple Murphy at WWE Payback to take on the father-son Mysterio duo.

The ending moments of the match saw Murphy accidentally kick Seth Rollins in the head. Rey and Dominik then picked up the pace and ended up winning the match. Tensions between the Monday Night Messiah and Murphy after the match was clearly evident as Rollins was not happy with his disciple.

Hours before RAW, Seth Rollins has tweeted the following picture of himself and Murphy with an interesting and cryptic caption "#ForTheGreaterGood"

Seth Rollins will be in action tonight on RAW

Seth Rollins will be in action on RAW tonight as he will go one-on-one in a massive rematch with Rey Mysterio. There are huge chances of their rivalry finally coming to an end tonight.

For weeks now, WWE has teased a potential split between Rollins and Murphy and it only seems a matter of time before The Monday Night Messiah runs out of patience. If the above tweet is anything to go by, we might just see Seth Rollins turning on his disciple Murphy on RAW tonight, sacrificing him "for the greater good".

