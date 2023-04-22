WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sent a message to Puerto Rico fans after a match between him, and Omos was made official for Backlash 2023.

Mere hours ago, WWE shared a post on its social media handles, revealing that The Visionary will take on Omos at the upcoming Backlash event. This will be the first time that the two men will collide in singles competition.

Seth Rollins took to his official Instagram handle soon after to make a request to WWE fans in Puerto Rico. The former WWE Champion has urged them to sing his entrance theme as he makes his way to the ring for his match against Omos.

"Time to sing PR," he wrote.

Rollins' request to fans in Puerto Rico

Seth Rollins has previously spoken up about fans singing his theme song

The WWE Universe has been in complete awe of Rollins' entrance theme song for a while now. The live crowd sings his theme song every single time he makes his way to the ring, week in and week out.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Rollins shared his thoughts on WWE fans singing his song. He recalled the events of a show at Madison Square Garden when the crowd sang his name, and he knew that he had turned face, albeit unwillingly.

“[At] the end of the show, Riddle’s out there doing something. And I came out to stomp his head into the steel steps, and I’m wearing this shiny, beautiful black suit. And I end the episode by stomping his head into steel steps, thinking I’m going to hear a chorus of boos when in fact, the choir is singing my song.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Seth Rollins has quite a massive challenge ahead of him in Puerto Rico. Omos is 7'3'' and is one of the scariest entities in all of WWE. It would be interesting to see how The Visionary fares against The Nigerian Giant at Backlash 2023.

