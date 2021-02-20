Seth Rollins sends letter to WWE Management; Demands action against SmackDown Superstars

Seth Rollins made his return to SmackDown last week and he tried to share his "vision" for the blue brand with the rest of the roster. However, the SmackDown Superstars decided to walk away once he claimed to be the "leader" that they needed. This blatant disrespect left Seth Rollins infuriated.

To express his frustrations with the roster, Seth Rollins sent a strongly-worded letter to WWE Management and shared the details of the letter via Twitter.

The former Universal Champion has requested that action be taken against those WWE Superstars who disrespected him on last week's episode of SmackDown. Rollins claimed that he returned to the blue brand early because of the management and thereby sacrificing the time he could have spent with his loved ones. He would further state that he had put a lot of effort into planning his return and it was spoiled by the SmackDown Superstars.

Rollins requested the management to swift action against the people who refused to embrace his vision. He also suggested that he would deal with these superstars in his own time.

What is next for Seth Rollins?

It seems that The Messiah has his sights set on Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg was the only Superstar who stayed back following Rollins' emphatic speech on his return last week.

However, Cesaro did not stay back to join Rollins' cause. Instead, he told the former Shield member that he hasn't changed, angering The Messiah in the process. Rollins proceeded to attack the Swiss Cyborg last week.

The former Universal Champion even addressed his attack on Cesaro during this week's episode of SmackDown and pinned his frustrations on the Swiss Cyborg.

Advertisement

It looks like the two men could be heading for a long feud and we could get to see Seth Rollins face off against Cesaro at WrestleMania 37.

Would you like to see two of the greatest wrestlers go head-to-head at WrestleMania? Let us know down below.