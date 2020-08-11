Seth Rollins sends a message to Dominik Mysterio featuring a massive throwback

In the lead-up to SummerSlam, Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio's rivalry has been taken to the next level, and come "The Biggest Party of the Summer," The Monday Night Messiah will officially get his chance to cross paths with Dominik in the ring.

The SummerSlam match between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins was confirmed after the former decided to take matters into this own hands and attacked both Rollins and his disciple Murphy on last week's Monday Night RAW.

With WWE SummerSlam right around the corner, Rollins has been vocal about teaching his arch-rival a lesson of a lifetime, and in the lead-up to their match, the former Universal Champion took to Twitter and sent a unique message to Rey Mysterio's son.

As seen in the tweet below, Seth Rollins posted an image of him staring down Dominik as a child, someone the WWE Universe is pretty familiar with given he was involved in Rey Mysterio's feuds against Eddie Guerrero and CM Punk in the past.

Here is what The Messiah tweeted out:

The biggest decision in this young man’s life. This #SummerSlam he’ll have to fight for himself. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H91clD9tRQ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 10, 2020

Seth Rollins' feud against The Mysterios

For months now, Seth Rollins has been feuding against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Following Rollins' unsuccessful attempt at winning the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the former Universal Champion attacked Rey Mysterio and injured his eye by using the steel steps.

In the aftermath of the attack, Rey Mysterio eventually challenged Seth Rollins to an Eye for an Eye Match, and at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Rollins was victorious over the veteran after "removing" his eye, once again using the steel steps.

Easy. The greatest wrestler in the world (me) will ensure the future of the greatest show in the world (Raw, my show) by helping a young man through a very difficult time. https://t.co/j86s3MDKCL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2020

On the back of his huge win over Rey Mysterio, Rollins shifted his focus on the former's son and the rivalry between the two finally came to fruition after Dominik laid out the challenge to Seth Rollins for this year's SummerSlam.

WWE has been building up for Dominik Mysterio's official in-ring debut and even teased it when he was attacked by Brock Lesnar a few months ago and when he was also confronted by Samoa Joe during Rey Mysterio's feud against the former United States Champion.