Seth Rollins sends a six-word message ahead of his US Title match against Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Multi-time world champion Seth Rollins has issued a statement on his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on WWE RAW.

The two stars will collide for the coveted title on the red brand this Monday night for the first time ever. The Visionary challenged The All Mighty to a match for the gold during a backstage segment on the latest episode of the show. Rollins last held the US Title in 2015 for 28 days.

After WWE sent out a tweet promoting the match, Seth Rollins quoted it by stating that the match against Bobby Lashley is going to be "special."

"This one is gonna be special," he wrote.

The WWE Universe is backing Seth Rollins to win the United States Championship on RAW

The Visionary has had a memorable run so far this year, as he has consistently put on exceptional performances. His bouts with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Riddle were well received by fans.

It's been a while since Seth Rollins has held a singles title in the company, and now would seem to be a good time for him to hold some gold. The WWE Universe agreed to this, as many of them want the former world champion to become the next United States Champion.

Bobby Lashley has had a dominant run as the US Champion. He has defeated big names such as AJ Styles, The Miz, and Ciampa to retain the title. He won the championship after defeating Austin Theory at Money in the Bank in July.

This will undoubtedly be a hard-hitting match, and it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top.

